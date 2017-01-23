Novak Djokovic's former coach says tennis is no longer...
Novak Djokovic's recent slump hit a new low in the Australian Open after he lost in five sets to 117th-ranked Denis Isotomin in the second round. The loss was Djokovic's earliest exit in a major since 2008 and considered, by some, the "most shocking loss" of his career .
