Nishikori holds off Donaldson, reaches QFs in Brisbane

In this Jan. 3, 2017, photo Australia's Destanee Aiava celebrates after winning her first round match against Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the USA at the Brisbane International Tennis Tournament in Brisbane, Australia. The 16-year-old Aiava advanced through qualifying before becoming the first player born in the 2000s to win a main draw match at an elite WTA event, beating veteran American Mattek-Sands 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

