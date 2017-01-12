NBA Insider: Tennis is Shabazz Muhammad's other racket
A lefty by nature, Timberwolves forward Shabazz Muhammad maybe could have been another John McEnroe or Rafael Nadal if he hadn't pursued basketball instead. Muhammad dabbled with a racket and a little yellow ball once upon a time, when he and his younger brother, Rashad, hung out at the tennis courts while their father trained their older sister, Asia.
