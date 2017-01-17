Naomi Broady came close to causing an...

Naomi Broady came close to causing an upset in the Australian Open

Read more: South Wales Guardian

Naomi Broady pushed local favourite Daria Gavrilova all the way but fell just short of inflicting another British upset in the Australian Open first round. Heather Watson had earlier knocked out Australian number one Samantha Stosur in three nervy sets but, despite a courageous effort, Broady was unable to follow suit as world number 26 Gavrilova triumphed 3-6 6-4 7-5.

