Murray upbeat, despite seeing winning run ended by Djokovic in Doha

Andy Murray believes there is more to come from him in 2017 as he switches focus to success at the Australian Open following a dramatic three-set defeat to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Qatar Open. Defending champion Djokovic appeared to be heading for a straight-sets win in Doha, but Murray saved three match points before taking the tie to a decider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Braintree and Witham Times.