Murray thinks experience of coach Lendl could prove crucial to future success

17 hrs ago

Sir Andy Murray believes his coach Ivan Lendl can be the key to him ending his Australian Open hoodoo and staying as world number one. Murray begins the first grand slam of the year against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko on Monday and for the first time at a major tournament is placed top of the rankings and number one seed.

