Murray paired with Marchenko in Melbo...

Murray paired with Marchenko in Melbourne with Federer a possibility in quarters

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Andover Advertiser

Sir Andy Murray, pictured, begins his quest for a first Australian Open title with a first round clash against Illya Marchenko Sir Andy Murray will play Ukraine's Illya Marchenko in the first round of the Australian Open and could meet Roger Federer in the last eight. Murray, the world number one and top seed, was drawn in the same quarter as Federer, who is seeded a lowly 17th after missing the second half of last season through injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Andover Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,455 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC