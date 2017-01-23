Murray, Federer, Djokovic, Kerber top...

Murray, Federer, Djokovic, Kerber top Indian Wells entries

11 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Andy Murray and Angelique Kerber , the world's top-ranked men's and women's players, head the field for the BNP Paribas Open , with every top-10 male and female player entered for the two-week tournament in the Southern California desert. Murray and Kerber will be seeking their first titles at the combined ATP and WTA tour event from March 6-19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Chicago, IL

