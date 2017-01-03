Murray extends rankings lead despite ...

Murray extends rankings lead despite Qatar loss

2 hrs ago

World number one Andy Murray has strengthened his position at the top of the rankings despite being beaten by Novak Djokovic in the final of the Qatar Open last week. Murray took his place at the summit of the men's game after a scintillating run in the second half of 2016 saw him usurp Djokovic and end the Serb's 122-week reign as world number one.

