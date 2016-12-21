Muguruza beats Stosur in 1st round at...

Muguruza beats Stosur in 1st round at Brisbane International

3 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

French Open champion Garbine Muguruza finished off a first-round match for the first time at the Brisbane International, and extended Sam Stosur's unhappy run in the process with a 7-5, 6-7 , 7-5 win on Monday. The fourth-seeded Muguruza saved three set points in the first and rallied from a break down in the third to finish off in 2 hours, 45 minutes on a humid afternoon.

