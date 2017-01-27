Mirza gets another shot at Australian mixed doubles title
Mirza and Ivan Dodig reached the final after ending the hopes of local pair Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur 6-4, 2-6, 10-5 in Friday's semifinals on Rod Laver Arena. Mirza won the 2009 Australian Open mixed doubles title with fellow Indian Maheshi Bhupathi.
