Matthew Dellavedova, tennis player? Nope, it's his cousin
Basketball fans may have done a double take upon seeing the Australian Open schedule on Sunday: Matthew Dellavedova was playing his first-round match on Court 7. It wasn't the Australian-born NBA player, though. It was his cousin, 16-year-old Matthew Dellavedova, who's entered in the boys' singles and doubles events at Melbourne Park.
