Match-fixing charge surfaces ahead of Australian Open

14 hrs ago

BRISBANE, Australia - Match-fixing in tennis is back on the radar, less than two weeks before the Australian Open. Victoria state police on Thursday charged an 18-year-old man following an investigation by detectives from the Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit into allegations of match-fixing at a lower-tier tournament in Traralgon, 160 kilometers southeast of Melbourne, in October.

