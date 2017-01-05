Match-fixing charge surfaces ahead of Australian Open Match-fixing in tennis is back on the radar, less than two weeks before the Australian Open Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j7Tcyf BRISBANE, Australia - Match-fixing in tennis is back on the radar, less than two weeks before the Australian Open. Victoria state police on Thursday charged an 18-year-old man following an investigation by detectives from the Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit into allegations of match-fixing at a lower-tier tournament in Traralgon, 160 kilometers southeast of Melbourne, in October.

