Maria Sharapova to make return to pro...

Maria Sharapova to make return to professional tennis at Porsche Grand Prix

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

Maria Sharapova will make her professional tennis comeback following her doping ban at the Porsche Grand Prix in Stuttgart in April. The former world number one is serving a 15-month ban after testing positive for cardiac drug meldonium last January and is eligible to compete again on April 26. The Stuttgart tournament is an obvious comeback event given Porsche is one of her main sponsors, but it had been thought she would not be able to play because it starts two days before her suspension runs out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,247 • Total comments across all topics: 277,796,188

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC