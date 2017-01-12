Laura Robson's hopes of reaching the ...

Laura Robson's hopes of reaching the Australian Open main draw were ended on Thursday

Laura Robson's last Australian Open had sparked an 18-month injury nightmare and she admits the memories still lingered as the British number five lost in the first round of qualifying to France's Amandine Hesse. Robson missed five grand slams in a row after aggravating a wrist injury at Melbourne Park in 2014 and, despite finally regaining her fitness, the 22-year-old is yet to recover her form.

