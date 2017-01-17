Kyle Edmund powers past Santiago Giraldo in Australian Open first round
Kyle Edmund made it three British men into the Australian Open second round by sailing past Colombian Santiago Giraldo in straight sets. Edmund had fallen at the first hurdle in Melbourne on both of his two previous attempts but the 22-year-old outclassed Giraldo to win 6-2 7-5 6-3.
