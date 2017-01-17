Kyle Edmund loses to Pablo Carreno Busta at Australian Open
Kyle Edmund's Australian Open campaign came to a tame end as he was outclassed 6-2 6-4 6-2 by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the second round. Edmund received treatment during the first set and struggled with his serve - the Melbourne sun appearing to hamper him during the latter stages of the contest - as well as squandering all six of his break points.
