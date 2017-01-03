Kvitova's recovery going well, reward...

Kvitova's recovery going well, reward offered for attacker

Petra Kvitova's recovery from surgery after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand has been going well. Kvitova's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says the two-time Wimbledon champion has gradually started doing exercises with her injured fingers and "all have been going according to the plans and expectations."

