Kvitova's recovery going well, reward offered for attacker
Petra Kvitova's recovery from surgery after a knife-wielding intruder attacked her inside her home and injured her playing hand has been going well. Kvitova's spokesman, Karel Tejkal, says the two-time Wimbledon champion has gradually started doing exercises with her injured fingers and "all have been going according to the plans and expectations."
