Kontinen, Peers thwart Bryans' bid for 17th major in doubles

Finland's Henri Kontinen, right, and Australia's John Peers celebrate after winning the men's doubles final against Bob and Mike Bryan of the U.S. at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. MELBOURNE, Australia - Henri Kontinen and John Peers captured the men's doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday, thwarting Bob and Mike Bryan's attempt to win a record-equaling 17th Grand Slam title.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.