Konta advances to Sydney International final vs Radwanska

Eugenie Bouchard's strong run at the Sydney International came to an end Thursday, when the Canadian wild-card entry lost to Johanna Konta. The Westmount, Que., native lost her semifinal match 6-2, 6-2 to Konta, who advanced to Friday's final against Agnieszka Radwanska.

