Johanna Konta was beaten in the Shenzhen Open semi-final

Johanna Konta's hopes of beginning 2017 with a second WTA Tour title went up in smoke as she was beaten by Katerina Siniakova in the Shenzhen Open semi-finals. Konta, the world number 10, would have been eyeing up more silverware as the highest seed left in the tournament but she did not count on a stunning performance from the world number 52 who earned a 1-6 6-4 6-4 win.

