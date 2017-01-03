Johanna Konta was beaten in the Shenzhen Open semi-final
Johanna Konta's hopes of beginning 2017 with a second WTA Tour title went up in smoke as she was beaten by Katerina Siniakova in the Shenzhen Open semi-finals. Konta, the world number 10, would have been eyeing up more silverware as the highest seed left in the tournament but she did not count on a stunning performance from the world number 52 who earned a 1-6 6-4 6-4 win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Witney Gazette.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC