Johanna Konta was a first-round winner in Sydney.

14 hrs ago Read more: Falmouth Packet

Johanna Konta eased into the second round of the Apia International Sydney with a straight sets win over lucky loser Arina Rodionova. The British number one, fresh from making the semi-final of the Shenzhen Open in China last week, got past the Australian 6-3 6-4 in sweltering conditions.

