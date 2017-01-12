Johanna Konta plays Kirsten Flipkens ...

Johanna Konta plays Kirsten Flipkens at the Australian Open on Tuesday

Lancashire Telegraph

Johanna Konta describes her tennis career as maturing like a fine wine but the British number one's champagne moment may still be yet to come. Konta heads into the Australian Open not just with an outside chance of claiming her first grand slam title but as one of the favourites in an highly unpredictable women's draw.

