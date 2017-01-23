Johanna Konta knocked out of Australi...

Johanna Konta knocked out of Australian Open by imperious Serena Williams

Read more: Worcester News

Johanna Konta found Serena Williams a step too far at the Australian Open as the British number one was beaten 6-2 6-3 in the quarter-finals. Konta arrived on Rod Laver Arena as the form player in the draw but, in truth, she barely laid a finger on the American, who cruised to victory in 75 minutes.

