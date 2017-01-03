Johanna Konta included in Anne Keothavong's first squad as Fed Cup captain
Anne Keothavong has named Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Laura Robson in her first Fed Cup squad as Great Britain captain. Great Britain will add one more face to their team on February 7, the day before starting their three-day Europe/Africa Group 1 tie in Tallinn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC