Johanna Konta included in Anne Keothavong's first squad as Fed Cup captain

Anne Keothavong has named Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Laura Robson in her first Fed Cup squad as Great Britain captain. Great Britain will add one more face to their team on February 7, the day before starting their three-day Europe/Africa Group 1 tie in Tallinn.

