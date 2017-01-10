Johanna Konta impresses in win over Caroline Wozniacki at Australian Open
Johanna Konta's Australian Open charge shows no sign of slowing after the British number one annihilated Caroline Wozniacki to make the last 16. Konta is ranked only 11 spots higher than world number 20 Wozniacki but she exposed a considerable gulf in class on Margaret Court Arena to win 6-3 6-1 in just 75 minutes. After her opening three rounds in Melbourne, Konta is yet to drop a set and continues to show why many are picking her as a genuine contender for the title.
