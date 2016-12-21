Johanna Konta had to come from a set ...

Johanna Konta had to come from a set down at the Shenzhen Open

Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Johanna Konta showed all her fighting spirit as she survived a scare to advance past Vania King in the second round of the Shenzhen Open. The British number one, seeded third, was a set and a break down to the world number 78 before mounting a fine recovery to win 1-6 6-3 6-2.

