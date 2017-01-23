Isner, Sock to lead US against Switze...

Isner, Sock to lead US against Switzerland in Davis Cup

John Isner, Jack Sock, Steve Johnson and Sam Querrey have been named to the U.S. Davis Cup roster that will face a Switzerland team that will not have Roger Federer or Stan Wawrinka next month.

