Injury forces Canadian tennis star Ra...

Injury forces Canadian tennis star Raonic out of Davis Cup tie against Britain

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

Tennis star Milos Raonic has withdrawn from Canada's Davis Cup World Group tie against Britain after a nagging adductor injury flared up during his recent Australian Open run. Raonic, ranked No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... 6 hr SectionPharts 2
News Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in... Wed PSTpharts 3
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... Jan 22 Kosovo is part of... 1
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss Jan 20 Parden Pard 1
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 20 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec '16 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,663 • Total comments across all topics: 278,335,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC