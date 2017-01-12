Heather Watson defeated former US Open champion Sam Stosur to reach the second round
Heather Watson dug deep to see off home favourite Samantha Stosur 6-3 3-6 6-0 in the first round of the Australian Open. The 24-year-old Brit joined compatriot Johanna Konta in the second round after a contest lasting two hours and 15 minutes against the 18th seed in Melbourne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancashire Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC