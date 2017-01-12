Heather Watson defeated former US Ope...

Heather Watson defeated former US Open champion Sam Stosur to reach the second round

Heather Watson dug deep to see off home favourite Samantha Stosur 6-3 3-6 6-0 in the first round of the Australian Open. The 24-year-old Brit joined compatriot Johanna Konta in the second round after a contest lasting two hours and 15 minutes against the 18th seed in Melbourne.

