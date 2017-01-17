Heather Watson crashed out of the Australian Open after spurning five match points
Britain's Heather Watson squandered five match points before losing to American qualifier Jennifer Brady and crashing out of the Australian Open. Watson missed all five opportunities to reach round three in a tense deciding set, lasting 86 minutes, having also served for the match when leading 5-4 in the second.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC