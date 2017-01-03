Grigor Dimitrov triumphed in Brisbane
Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first title since 2014 by battling past Kei Nishikori 6-2 2-6 6-3 to land the Brisbane International. The Bulgarian added Nishikori's scalp to victories over top seed Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem as he continued his resurgence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Thurrock Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC