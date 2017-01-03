Grigor Dimitrov triumphed in Brisbane

Grigor Dimitrov claimed his first title since 2014 by battling past Kei Nishikori 6-2 2-6 6-3 to land the Brisbane International. The Bulgarian added Nishikori's scalp to victories over top seed Milos Raonic and Dominic Thiem as he continued his resurgence.

