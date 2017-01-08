Five Aussies in Sydney International tennis draw
Thanasi Kokkinakis won't be the only male flying the flag for Australia at the Sydney International, with two local qualifiers winning through to the main draw on day one. Matthew Barton and Christopher O'Connell ensured there would be a strong local flavour at the Australian Open warm-up event at Homebush with strong victories on Sunday.
