Feeling the pressure, Kerber loses to composed Vandeweghe
Germany's Angelique Kerber makes a backhand return to United States' Coco Vandeweghe during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. United States' Coco Vandeweghe celebrates after defeating Germany's Angelique Kerber during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|12 hr
|B MacVicar
|1
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|19 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC