Federer wins 1st match on return; France beats Germany
Roger Federer returned from six months on the sidelines because of a knee injury to beat Dan Evans 6-3, 6-4 on Monday and give Switzerland a 1-0 lead over Britain at the Hopman Cup mixed teams tournament. The 17-time major winner missed the French Open last year, ending a run of 65 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, and hadn't played competitively since re-injuring his surgically repaired left knee at Wimbledon.
