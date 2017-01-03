Federer signals intent with rout of Gasquet
Roger Federer overwhelmed Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4 in under an hour at the Hopman Cup on Friday to signal his return to form following a long injury layoff. Returning this week after six months out of action, the Swiss 17-times grand slam champion beat Briton Dan Evans before suffering a three-set loss to German teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed team event in Perth, Australia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
|Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num...
|Nov '16
|GREAT
|1
|Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini...
|Sep '16
|Jelly Belly Popcorn
|1
|The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US...
|Sep '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles...
|Sep '16
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC