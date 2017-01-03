Federer signals intent with rout of Gasquet

Roger Federer overwhelmed Richard Gasquet 6-1 6-4 in under an hour at the Hopman Cup on Friday to signal his return to form following a long injury layoff. Returning this week after six months out of action, the Swiss 17-times grand slam champion beat Briton Dan Evans before suffering a three-set loss to German teenager Alexander Zverev at the mixed team event in Perth, Australia.

