Federer, Kerber look for quarterfinal spots at Aussie Open

Defending champion Angelique Kerber and four-time winner Roger Federer attempt to book quarterfinal spots Sunday on Day 7 of the Australian Open. Under sunny skies and an expected high temperature of 30 degrees Celsius , two-time major champion Svetlana Kuznetsova kicked things off at Rod Laver Arena with a fourth-round match against fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.