Fatal Shooting at a Quebec Mosque; Suspects Held, Cops Say

Almost a year ago, in Janu... Move over, John Travolta! Here comes Keith Urban and Little Big Town. While Keith and LBT won't likely be decked out in all of Tony Manero's di... SATURDAY THE 28TH SCORES: BOYS BASKETBALL Bellevue East 59, North Platte 53 Bellevue West 75, Lincoln Southeast 66 Bridgeport 76, Bayard 37 Brush, Colo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.