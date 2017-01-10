ESPN Announces Coverage of Australian Open Tennis
Newly minted top-ranked players Angelique Kerber and Andy Murray will lead the women and men's fields at the Australian Open on ESPN TV and WatchESPN from start to finish beginning Sunday, Jan. 15. Over the course of two weeks - culminating with the Women's and Men's Championships on January 28 and 29 - ESPN will present more than 100 hours of live television plus 1,400 on WatchESPN and the ESPN App which covers every singles, doubles and juniors match - more than 600 in total. Last year at 28, Kerber surprised the tennis world to capture her first two Major titles - the Australian and US Opens - to end the year the No.
