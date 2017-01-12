Djokovic to open v Verdasco; Federer, Murray in same quarter

Defending men's and woman's champions Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Germany's Angelique Kerber pose with their trophies prior to the official draw ceremony ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. less Defending men's and woman's champions Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Germany's Angelique Kerber pose with their trophies prior to the official draw ceremony ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships ... more Defending men's and woman's champions Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, and Germany's Angelique Kerber carry their trophies to the official draw ceremony ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Jan. 13, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.