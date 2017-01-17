Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russi...

Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in Davis Cup

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

Serbia state TV on Sunday quoted Djokovic as saying that he is "always happy" to play in the competition. He says "it is a special feeling when we are together playing for our country."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar... 8 hr B MacVicar 1
News Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains... 15 hr Kosovo is part of... 1
News Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss Jan 20 Parden Pard 1
News 'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered... Jan 20 Rev Cash Dollar 1
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,642 • Total comments across all topics: 278,180,442

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC