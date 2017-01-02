Djokovic survives first round scare in Qatar

Doha: Novak Djokovic battled back from 5-1 down against the world number 63 Jan-Lennard Struff to claim his first victory of the season at the Qatar Open in Doha yesterday. The world number two lost his opening two service games to the German before rallying in determined fashion to eventually take the first-round match 7-6 , 6-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.