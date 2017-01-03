Dimitrov stuns Raonic to set up Nishi...

Dimitrov stuns Raonic to set up Nishikori final

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov upset top seed and defending champion Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International on Saturday to set up a title clash against Japan's Kei Nishikori. Seventh seed Dimitrov saved a set point in the opener on his way to a 7-6 6-2 win over world number three Raonic in 88 minutes in the second semi-final at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Chicago, IL

