Dimitrov stuns Raonic to set up Nishikori final

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov upset top seed and defending champion Milos Raonic of Canada at the Brisbane International on Saturday to set up a title clash against Japan's Kei Nishikori. Seventh seed Dimitrov saved a set point in the opener on his way to a 7-6 6-2 win over world number three Raonic in 88 minutes in the second semi-final at the Pat Rafter Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.