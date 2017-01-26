Dimitrov buries Goffin in baseline battle to book semis spot
IMAGE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Belgium's David Goffin on Day 10 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images rigor Dimitrov dismantled 11th seed David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in their Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday to advance to his second grand slam semi-final.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia against Russia in...
|21 hr
|PSTpharts
|3
|The Latest: Third-seeded Raonic through to quar...
|Jan 23
|B MacVicar
|1
|Djokovic to lead Serbia in Davis Cup tie agains...
|Jan 22
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Kyrgios out in bizarre five-set loss
|Jan 20
|Parden Pard
|1
|'Strange number, Martina who?' Lucky I answered...
|Jan 20
|Rev Cash Dollar
|1
|Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav...
|Dec 28
|HombreMan
|1
|Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10)
|Nov '16
|Susan
|17
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC