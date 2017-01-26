Dimitrov buries Goffin in baseline battle to book semis spot

IMAGE: Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov celebrates winning his quarter-final match against Belgium's David Goffin on Day 10 of the 2017 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images rigor Dimitrov dismantled 11th seed David Goffin 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in their Australian Open quarter-final on Wednesday to advance to his second grand slam semi-final.

