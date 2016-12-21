Destined for WTA records: Destanee Aiava's 1st main draw win

Her name is Destanee, and she's a teenager with a record that nobody born in this Millennium can match. The 16-year-old Destanee Aiava advanced through qualifying before becoming the first player born in the 2000s to win a main draw match at an elite WTA event, beating veteran American Bethanie Mattek-Sands 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday in a first-round match at the Brisbane International.

