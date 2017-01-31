Defending champion Vinci reaches 2nd round in St. Petersburg

" Roberta Vinci started the defense of her St. Petersburg Ladies' Trophy title with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 win over Timea Babos on Tuesday. The sixth-seeded Italian was broken five times but still advanced to face either German veteran Andrea Petkovic or Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania in the second round.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.