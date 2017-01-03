Defending champion Raonic into Brisbane International QFs
Defending champion Milos Raonic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International with 6-3, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman on Thursday. The top-seeded Raonic, who had a first-round bye, fired 12 aces in the 70-minute, second-round match and had four service breaks, including three in the second set.
