Defending champion Raonic into Brisba...

Defending champion Raonic into Brisbane International QFs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

Defending champion Milos Raonic advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brisbane International with 6-3, 6-2 win over Diego Schwartzman on Thursday. The top-seeded Raonic, who had a first-round bye, fired 12 aces in the 70-minute, second-round match and had four service breaks, including three in the second set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serena Williams: 'If I were a man,' I would hav... Dec 28 HombreMan 1
News Christmas tree lots' costs swell (Nov '10) Nov '16 Susan 17
News Andy Murray keeps challenge to become world num... Nov '16 GREAT 1
News Russian hackers target elite world athletes aga... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News Russian hackers have been condemned after gaini... Sep '16 Jelly Belly Popcorn 1
News The Latest: Djokovic wins bizarre 1st set in US... Sep '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Trending Now Gong show: Strange noise unsettles... Sep '16 Christsharian Dee... 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,631,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC