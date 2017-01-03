Defending champ Djokovic rallies to reach Qatar Open final

Defending champion Novak Djokovic survived five match points to Fernando Verdasco and another day of chilly and windy weather to reach the Qatar Open final on Friday. Djokovic prevailed 4-6, 7-6 , 6-3 after the 42nd-ranked Verdasco, a crafty left-hander and former top-10 player, controlled the first two sets until the latter stages of the tiebreaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.