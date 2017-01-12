Danger matches Tuesday for Djokovic, ...

Danger matches Tuesday for Djokovic, Williams at Aussie Open

Not much room for error: six-time Australian Open champions Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic face tougher-than expected first-round matches on Tuesday. Both are chasing records at Melbourne Park, where Williams is hoping to set an Open-era record by winning her 23rd Grand Slam title and Djokovic is striving to be the first man to win the Australian title seven times.

