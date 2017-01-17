Dan Evans has enjoyed a remarkable run at the Australian Open

Britain's Dan Evans has made up with Kevin Pietersen but gone down at the Australian Open after losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the fourth round. Evans was beaten 6-7 6-2 6-4 6-4 by Tsonga, bringing an end to an excellent tournament for the Briton, who had earlier knocked out world number seven Marin Cilic and Australian Bernard Tomic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Freepressseries.co.uk.