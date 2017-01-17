Dan Evans has enjoyed a remarkable run at the Australian Open
Britain's Dan Evans has made up with Kevin Pietersen but gone down at the Australian Open after losing to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the fourth round. Evans was beaten 6-7 6-2 6-4 6-4 by Tsonga, bringing an end to an excellent tournament for the Briton, who had earlier knocked out world number seven Marin Cilic and Australian Bernard Tomic.
